Skip to contents

You are logged in

Edit Profile

Real news in your inbox, daily

Sign up

Thanks for your support!
Home
Opinion

Will the Town of Claverack Take a Stand Against Extremism?

Stephanie Sussman
3:35 PM EST on Feb 2, 2022
  • Credibility:

For unknown reasons, the Claverack Town Board is not taking the rise of white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups in our town and county seriously. White supremacist recruitment stickers first appeared in the town of Claverack in February 2021. The Columbia County Board of Supervisors and the towns of Chatham, Germantown, Ghent, Hillsdale, New Lebanon, and Taghkanic passed resolutions against hate speech and violence in these intervening months. But Claverack has not.

Claverack is a diverse community, with residents of different races, religions, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations and political affiliations. Many of us are part of groups that have been targets of racist, antisemitic, homophobic, and political attacks, creating a sense of fear and the perception that you are unsafe in your own community.

The irony is that on January 31, the Claverack town supervisor rejected the need for a resolution against hate speech, although he sponsored the county resolution, which passed unanimously. A newly elected council member said we should just move on. Where do we move on to—more attacks on synagogues, more hate speech against LGBTQ and Black and brown members of our community, more misogynist comments about women?

Why not join the unanimity of action with other towns in our county who have rejected hate speech and violence as a reflection of their values? Why not pass a resolution that has no burden of enforcement? I hope the board revisits this issue and takes a stand against hate. Words matter. Right matters. The town should stand up for our community.

The River is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the newsroom.

Stephanie Sussman

Stephanie Sussman is a resident of Claverack and a member of the Social Justice Committee of the Columbia County Democratic Committee.

Read More:

The Latest

Will the Town of Claverack Take a Stand Against Extremism?

Opinion
Stephanie Sussman

High Traffic: The Cannabis DUI Conundrum

While alcohol can be accurately machine tested, there is no effective mechanical field test for weed. Instead, New York is turning to cops.

Politics
Nolan Thornton

The Fight to Include Home Care in New York’s Budget

Bipartisan majorities in the state Legislature support the Fair Pay for Home Care Act. But Governor Hochul left it out of her budget.

Opinion
Michael Solow

On Cannabis Opt-Out, Towns Search Their Souls

Fractious board meetings, strident Facebook posts, political challenges—and that was just one town. How Hastings-on-Hudson served as a microcosm for the legal weed debate.

Politics
Lyra Walsh Fuchs

See more stories